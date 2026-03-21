‘I’d trade three of my Champions Leagues for a World Cup. I’d still have two Champions Leagues – how many footballers can say that?’ Marcelo on reflects on his trophy-laden career
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For many, Marcelo is the embodiment of Real Madrid’s modern era.
The Brazilian joined the club as a teenager in 2007, and for more than a decade and a half, he would win all there is to win with the club, hoovering up silverware as he redefined the full-back position.
His six La Liga titles and five Champions League winners’ medals make him one of the most decorated footballers in European club history, but on the international front, it was a different story.Article continues below
Marcelo on his trophy-laden Real Madrid career
Marcelo made history in 2021 when he was named as the club’s first foreign captain since Federico Revuelto of Guatemala, way back in 1904, an achievement that is not lost on him.
“Wearing the Real Madrid armband was one of my greatest honours,” he tells FourFourTwo. “I wasn’t just representing myself, I was representing my country, my family and everything I’d built in my career. A film ran through my mind – playing barefoot in Rio de Janeiro, on the beach, at school, when we’d use our backpacks as goals; when the teacher told me that I had to study but I only wanted to play football. I was thinking, ‘All of this was to get here.’”
He would end his first season as Madrid skipper by lifting the Champions League trophy in 2022.
“It was one of my dreams,” he admits. “When I arrived in Madrid, I wanted to be like Raul – serious, hard-working and considerate with others. He was an example. Then Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos came along, lifting trophies, and I thought, ‘I hope I can lift a cup myself one day.’
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“Sergio Ramos always took me up with him to tie the scarf around the statue in the Cibeles Plaza whenever we won a trophy. It was as if he was saying, ‘I’m preparing you.’ I was a bit of an apprentice at that time. I filmed him, looked at him and thought, ‘One day it will be my turn.’”
So which of his five Champions League meant the most?
“The last one, the 2022 final against Liverpool in Paris,” he continues. “Not because it was the last, but because I felt important that season, despite losing prominence and playing less. I helped the younger players, stayed close to Ancelotti and made it clear to him that I understood why he preferred other players in my position.
“It was like saying to the coach, “Don’t worry, I’m with you, I’m not going to cause you any problems.” I always wanted to play, even in kickabouts with my kids, because I’m a winner. But I also felt helpful advising Federico Valverde, Eder Militao and Vinicius, and sticking together with the more experienced players like Kroos, Modric and Benzema.”
But for all his domestic success, Marcelo was never able to win a major honour with Brazil.
The 2013 Confederations Cup and a 2012 Olympic silver medal were the 37-year-old’s greatest achievements on the international stage and doesn’t hesitate when asked if he would trade one of his Champions League titles for a World Cup win.
“Without a doubt. Two of them. No, sorry, I’d trade three for a World Cup. Then I’d still have two Champions Leagues. How many footballers can say they have two?”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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