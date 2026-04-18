What is the European Golden Shoe, how does it work and who are the contenders to win it?
The race for this season's European Golden Shoe is hotting up, with some big names in contention
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The list of European Golden Shoe winners reads like a who's-who of the game's greatest players - plus a few surprise names.
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry are joined by Nikos Machlas, Kevin Phillips and Ciro Immobile as past winners of the award, showing that you do not need to play for the best teams to lift the trophy.
So, what is the European Golden Shoe, how is it decided and who are the contenders to win this year's prize?
What is the European Golden Shoe?
The European Golden Shoe was launched in 1967/68 by French newspaper L'Equipe and is awarded to the top goalscorer in league matches across all of the top divisions on the continent.
It became a little bit more complicated when European Sports Media took over the award ahead of the 1997/98 season, when it was changed to a weighted points-based system.