FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Guess the quarter-final results and play in our mini-leagues

Welcome to FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: it's time for the quarter-finals.

Win a FREE subscription (Image credit: Future) Terms and conditions below

The Predictor comes courtesy of Kwizly, but this isn't your typical football quiz asking questions about the history of football – we're looking ahead, as we ask you to predict the result in each match of the Champions League. The quarter-final ties are all this week: so what are the scores going to be? Tell us below – you have until April 7, 8pm.

Brand new for the knockouts, you can compete in mini-leagues against your friends, too. Three points for every correct answer on this one – and whoever tops the table at the end of the Gameweek receives a free subscription to FourFourTwo magazine!

Love this Champions League Predictor? You'll love these quizzes

Fancy some more? Of course you do.

Let's start with the trophy cabinets. See if you can name every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner throughout history: a truly mammoth task. Then, for a test of the most prestigious individual awards, prove you can recall every Ballon d'Or top three since 1992.

Now, for the quizzes that require true encyclopedic knowledge. Can you tackle the sheer volume of every club in the top seven tiers of English football? Following that colossal task, switch your focus to Europe and see if you can nail 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz.

On top of all of that, our Friday Football Quiz delves deep into your knowledge reserves with questions from across the spectrum of the beautiful game, while our Weekend Crossword tests you with cryptic clues. Remember to sign up for our newsletter below for the best quizzes sent to you directly every day.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Competition Terms and Conditions

Competition Period: The competition opens at 06:00 GMT on 20 October 2025 and closes at 17:45 GMT on 20 October 2025. Entries received after the closing time or incomplete entries will not be accepted (they will be disqualified). Eligibility: This competition is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom and the United States who are 18 years or older. Excluded: Residents of Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations overseas, or any other U.S. jurisdiction where such competitio