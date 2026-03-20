Is the Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit the best shirt released this year?

The Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit is out – and is it the best one of this recent drop?

Kits are dropping for the 2026 World Cup and while the Belgium home kit was a low-key affair – thank heavens after that flamey one from Qatar – the Red Devils have gone big and bold for the away.

If you thought multicoloured trim and Tin Tin-inspired get-up was something, we've got news for you…

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The Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit is one of the most eye-catching shirts we've seen at a tournament

Adidas Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit Blue and pink but still with the feel of a classic, this might just be the most ambitious of Adidas's shirts this time around. We expect nothing less from the Belgians, to be honest. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas have had their fun with Belgium shirts over the past few years.

In 2022, the Red Devils took a white top to Qatar with multicoloured trim, unfortunately not getting the chance to actually wear it before a group stage elimination – before the absolutely beautiful Herge-inspired blue top of Euro 2024, complete with brown shorts.

Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

While it would have been really easy to go back to white or yellow and play it safe, Belgium will be donning blue for the away shirt at the World Cup this summer, with pink patterns across the top.

We know that you're all big fans of Belgian artist Rene Magritte – yep, us too – and the famed surrealist has been paid tribute to, with this sense of depth.

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“Fans will also recognise iconic elements of the nation’s crest, as well as symbols of football, such as the ball and pitch line markings,” Adidas tell us of this top that features a twist on Magritte's The Treachery of Images artwork, with ‘This is not a pipe’ replaced with ‘Ceci n'est pas un maillot’, saying “This is not a jersey”, on the neck of the shirt.

While most of Adi's away tops this time around are inspired by the classics, this is the one that really stands out as pushing the envelope… though the blue and pink does have a ‘70s feel to it.

Black details round this one off, with the Trefoil badge included, of course.

Image 1 of 6 Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Belgium World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

No, FourFourTwo doesn't know what to make of it either: this is definitely one that we'll have to see on.

It's either the best shirt of the tournament or an absolute mess (we've not decided) but credit where it's due: Adidas have really gone all out for this and refused to play it safe.

But what do you think? Tell us below…