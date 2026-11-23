“You’re not famous any more,” was one of the many taunts from The Kop aimed at Manchester United as Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win against Maurico Pochettino’s new team.

Of course, the early dismissal of Leny Yoro helped the home side and hindered their relegation zone opponents, but it’s hard to think the result would have been much different if this had been 11 vs. 11 throughout.

Liverpool finished the match having missed six big chances.

Alexander Isak, who was highly impressive in the first half, especially, with his off-the-ball movement and defensive work seemingly improving under Andoni Iraola, had a goal-bound effort blocked by Harry Maguire before the break and blazed a good chance wide in the second half. On another day, the Swede would’ve bagged two.

Bradley Barcola, who is far from a clinical finisher, had several opportunities to score himself or assist another. His pace for the third goal shows where his strengths are but his composure in front of goal is an area of weakness.

Liverpool could have had eight against United (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"Even the best team in the world playing in these circumstances after eight minutes would concede four goals or even more,” insisted Pochettino post-match.

Maybe he was right, because Liverpool were sensational going forward, their front four connecting superbly, with Florian Wirtz the chief orchestrator. The German is really finding form for Iraola’s side and created an incredible 10 chances in the game - five of them defined as big chances.

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That’s the most chances created by a single player in a Premier League game since 2015.

Then there was Rio Ngumoha, the teenager absolutely tormenting Diogo Dalot, and unsurprisingly, completing the most dribbles in the game and having the most touches in the opposition box.

Liverpool ended the game with 60 touches inside Manchester United’s box, 28 shots on goal, and an xG of 4.35 - which is vastly higher than recorded in the 7-0 mauling three years ago (2.91).

Liverpool’s dominance over Manchester United is clearer than ever

That this was the fifth time in five years that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker had played a game between these sides and won by at least a three-goal margin underlines the chasm between the two north-west rivals.

Alisson has stood in the Liverpool goal for a 7-0, a 5-0, two 4-0s, and a 3-0 victory all since 2021. For Liverpool fans who sat through the nineties, and parts of the noughties, having their dreams shattered by Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, this is an experience that heals many childhood traumas.

But, as much as the 1990s were a barren decade in Liverpool’s history, they were never as bad as this post-Ferguson United are.

United are used to getting thrashed by Liverpool by now (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In fact, Liverpool never lost to United by more than a two-goal margin throughout their worst decade in the modern era. A 4-0 reverse at Old Trafford in 2003 and a 3-0 in 2014 are the only two times United have beaten Liverpool by more than two goals since 1969.

In the last 50 years, United’s top scorer in this fixture is Marcus Rashford with seven goals. In that same time, Mo Salah scored 16 and Steven Gerrard nine.

Liverpool weren’t great during the ‘90s and for parts of the ‘00s, but they were at least competitive, especially in these fixtures that mean so much to supporters. United once again crumbled against their main rival, the two teams that have won the league title the joint-most times in English football history.

Even the best team in the world playing in these circumstances after eight minutes would concede four goals or even more. Mauricio Pochettino

“Going down with the City,” was another chant from the Liverpool faithful, who enjoyed seeing Iraola give some Jurgen Klopp-like celebrations, albeit much less extravagant, post-match. “Always I enjoy the moment,” said the Spaniard. “I think we owe them (the fans) because we have had much better results away and we want to solve this and want to give them a big win and more to celebrate.”



This is a huge win for Iraola, whose Liverpool career has begun well but seen disappointing home results in his first five league games.

With a big win over Man United now under his belt, the confidence is brimming. “I’m pretty sure things are going to be falling into place for the club,” said a buoyed Virgil van Dijk. “It takes a bit of time, when you are new at any profession or any place you work at you need a little bit of time.”

Leny Yoro's red card changed the game (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Time is something United don’t have, with only one league win by late November and firmly in the relegation zone.

This game and the situation of both teams, each with new managers but at different stages in their development, truly underlined how Liverpool have managed to avoid the post-Klopp era capitulation that United have been troubled by for the last 13 years.

One club had a successful manager oversee an era of dominance, the other is a successful club with multiple eras of dominance under different managers.