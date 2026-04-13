Liverpool manager Arne Slot's future will be decided this week - though he's had the ideal preparation

Despite Liverpool's comfortable and ideal 2-0 win over Fulham, manager Arne Slot couldn’t help but point to a little self-pity in his post-match press conference when referencing an injury to midfielder Curtis Jones.



Jones, who was making his first league start in almost two months after finding himself out of favour in recent weeks, went off at half-time. “I would almost say, ‘Welcome to our season’,” said Slot.



“Every time after a win, or after something good happens, there’s always an injury following it up, but it’s a win, and that’s what we should be really happy about.”

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he Slot is right on both accounts. Liverpool have had some bad luck with injuries, but injuries happen to every team and bemoaning them fails to recognise that they are something Slot and his staff have influence over, via coaching and fitness methods. The Dutchman is also right that the win, thanks to goals from teenager Rio Ngumoha and veteran Mohamed Salah, is what he and Liverpool should be really happy about.



If they are to have any chance of overturning the 2-0 deficit in the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain this week, this was the ideal game.

Slot was able to rest five key players in his starting XI, meaning Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike (who didn’t play a minute at Anfield on Saturday) should be fresher when the Parisians arrive on Tuesday night. There was also a rather welcome clean sheet, the first in the league since December and Giorgi Mamardashvili’s first since playing Real Madrid back in November.



For Salah, it was his first league goal since early March, and made it 20 goal contributions for the season, meaning he has achieved that number in all of his nine seasons at the club.



And then there was the electric Ngumoha, writing himself into the Anfield history books by becoming the youngest home league goalscorer on the famous ground. The 17-year-old offered what Cody Gakpo cannot from the left: unpredictability - able to go left or right and beat the defender.