How to watch West Ham United vs Leeds United: Live streams, TV coverage for all-Premier League FA Cup quarter-final

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United today as two Premier League sides meet for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

West Ham United vs Leeds United key information • Date: Sunday, 5 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & streaming: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

Manchester City want to win the double but the Premier League title is possible. Liverpool could rescue their season with silverware but they're still in the Champions League. Arsenal sit astride both of those opportunities too, and anything can happen in a Chelsea cup run.

West Ham or Leeds are perhaps likely to be picked off by one of the remaining FA Cup favourites but there's something special about two Premier League teams meeting in the quarter-finals when avoiding relegation is their only other aim in what's left of the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham United vs Leeds United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks HBO Max, ESPN+, Stan Sport

🆓 3 months extra FREE

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United on TV in the UK

West Ham United vs Leeds United will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 today.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game. TNT Sports is no longer part of Discovery+ – the stream will be available instead on HBO Max, the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United in the US

West Ham United vs Leeds United and all the other FA Cup quarter-final ties will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on