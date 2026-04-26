How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United for FREE: Live streams and TV coverage for huge FA Cup semi-final
Features
By Matthew Holt last updated
Old rivals Chelsea and Leeds face off at Wembley for a place in this season's FA Cup final
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