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How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United for FREE: Live streams and TV coverage for huge FA Cup semi-final

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Old rivals Chelsea and Leeds face off at Wembley for a place in this season's FA Cup final

Leeds United man Brendan Aaronson squares off against Andre Santos
Leeds United man Brendan Aaronson squares off against Andre Santos (Image credit: Getty Images)
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