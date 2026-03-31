Arsenal in talks with Kai Havertz replacement, as summer plans take shape: report

Kai Havertz's position could be under threat from a potential new recruit

Arsenal have lined up a potential forward option for the summer who could replace Kai Havertz.

The Gunners, from a playing perspective, will still be fully focused on this season, sitting top of the Premier League table and still with the FA Cup and Champions League trophies on the line.

But recruitment departments have to look further ahead than that, and those at Emirates Stadium are already eyeing a new attacking target.

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Arsenal already in talks over 21-year-old striker

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The north London outfit went big last season to bring in former Sporting man Viktor Gyokeres, and while he’s made a decent start to life in London, he certainly hasn’t blown the league away.

Even so, given the injury records of both Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, it may be that pair more under threat from this most recent move.

Mikel Arteta may soon have even more firepower at his disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The 21-year-old has 17 goals and five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions so far this season, including three goals in the Champions League proper, and one in qualifying.