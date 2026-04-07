Chelsea agree controversial six-year deal for Brighton flop as Liam Rosenior's first signing: report

Liam Rosenior has his first signing as Blues boss

Chelsea have tied up their first transfer of the Liam Rosenior era.

Rosenior took charge of the Blues earlier on this season after the sacking of Enzo Maresca, and had a strong start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Results have wavered since, but with Chelsea beating Port Vale 7-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup, there is at least hope that the Blues can finish the season strongly.

Chelsea have tied up a major deal - to add to the FOUR they've already made ahead of this summer

Dastan Satpayev is joining Chelsea this summer (Image credit: Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's looking like another manic summer of business in West London, as four deals have already tied up before the end of the season – with Geovany Quenda the standout name to be joining, from Sporting.

Along with the Portuguese, Chelsea are bringing in 18-year-old Brazilian full-back Denner and Strasbourg centre-forward Emmanuel Emegha, while Kairat Almaty striker Dastan Satpayev – likened to Sergio Aguero by FourFourTwo in a recent scout report – is also signing.

Geovany Quenda is another name joining Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the Blues have pulled off another controversial deal, according to Diario AS journalist, Andres Onrubia Ramos.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Onrubia confirmed that Chelsea have a “full agreement” to sign Valentin Barco from sister club Strasbourg on a six-year deal, and have guaranteed the Argentine that he will become a “cornerstone of the project”.

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Barco was brought to European football by Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made his Premier League debut as a left-back but failed to oust Pervis Estupinian as the starter in Sussex.

Since moving to Strasbourg, the 21-year-old has reinvented himself as a central midfielder and become one of the most consistent deep-lying playmakers in Ligue 1 – with help from former coach Rosenior, who Onrubia claims, “has been key for him to accept the offer from the Londoners”.

FourFourTwo understands that with Enzo Fernandez' future still up in the air, Barco is in line as a potential replacement.

Valentin Barco flopped at Brighton – but is coming back to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news of another S