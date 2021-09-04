Aston Villa v Leicester live stream: How to watch the Women's Super League, wherever you are in the world

Aston Villa v Leicester live stream, FA Player, Saturday 4 September, 12:30pm BST

Looking for an Aston Villa v Leicester live stream for the Saturday lunchtime game in the Women's Super League? We've got you covered with our handy guide!

Aston Villa welcome Leicester to the Bescot Stadium on the opening weekend of the Women's Super League season.

New manager Carla Ward will no doubt be eager to get off the mark with Villa, who narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight last term.

Leicester, meanwhile, will be playing at this level for the first time in their history, having been promoted as winners of the Championship.

Villa have welcomed a slew of new faces over the summer, including former West Ham and Everton forward Alisha Lehmann and three players who've crossed the divide from Birmingham City.

Among Leicester's summer signings are England defender Abbie McManus and Scotland forward Abbi Grant.

These teams last met in December 2019 in the second tier, with Villa running out 3-1 winners.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on The FA Player in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch the Women's Super League from outside your country

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of WSL fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal