Aston Villa vs West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa vs West Ham United live stream, Sunday 28 August, 2pm

Aston Villa and West Ham will both be looking to kick-start their seasons when they go head-to-head this weekend.

Steven Gerrard's side have already registered their first victory of the campaign, but the mood around Villa Park is not particularly positive right now. That 1-0 win against Everton (opens in new tab) was somewhat unconvincing, and Villa's performances in away defeats by Bournemouth (opens in new tab) and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) left a lot to be desired.

The visitors to Selhurst Park actually took the lead last weekend, but Villa (opens in new tab) were outclassed for the remainder of the match. Their defence was prised open by Palace time and time again, and the home team could easily have won by a wider margin than the final 3-1 scoreline.

Gerrard had a bright start to his Villa tenure but there have been few signs of progress in recent months. The former Rangers (opens in new tab) boss was backed in the transfer market and the supporters now want to see results.

West Ham (opens in new tab) are rooted to the foot of the table after three rounds of fixtures. David Moyes' men have not going yet, suffering defeats by Manchester City (opens in new tab), Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) and Brighton (opens in new tab). After two consecutive seasons of European qualification, the fear is that West Ham might take a step back this term.

The Hammers were victorious on Thursday, though, securing their place in the Europa Conference League group stage with a 6-0 aggregate triumph over Viborg. That could give the Londoners a lift going into Sunday's contest at Villa Park.

Gerrard will have to make do without Ludwig Augustinsson and Diego Carlos, the summer signing who is out until 2023 after tearing his Achilles.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Nayef Aguerd and Craig Dawson, while Vladimir Coufal will need to be assessed after concussion. Gianluca Scamacca is pushing for his first start in the Premier League following a summer switch from Sassuolo.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 28 August. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com