Aston Villa vs West Ham Live Streams: TV Info & Preview as Villa look to enhance their European hopes

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United today as Champions League contenders Villa look to end a losing run, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United key information • Date: Sunday, 22 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:15pm GMT / 10:15am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA) Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

West Ham's home fixture against Aston Villa in December wasn't short on drama. It took Mateus Fernandes just seconds to open the scoring after Ezri Konsa's error, and Villa had to come back from two goals down to win.

Morgan Rogers was the star of the show. A few months later, Villa are still in the positions where they want to be and West Ham are not, but there's more to the recent fortunes of these two than meets the eye.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks YouTube TV

🎁 Free Amazon gift card Read more Read less ▼

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United in the UK

Aston Villa vs West Ham United will be a 2:00pm kick-off in the Premier League and can be watched live on Sky Sports.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United in the US

In the United States, Aston Villa vs West Ham United will be shown on Peacock, the streaming platform of NBC.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year. Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away. Read more Read less ▼

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Aston Villa vs West Ham United: Premier League preview

Villa's Premier League results after midweek European games have generally been very good in the last couple of seasons but they come into this home fixture on the back of three consecutive league losses.

Losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Manchester United in such timid fashion has certainly helped to sharpen a sense of frustration within the Villa camp.

But the Villans' recent record against West Ham is a better omen. Unbeaten in seven meetings in all competitions, Villa have won two of the last three Premier League games against West Ham at Villa Park.

The Hammers won the three before that but Villa manager Unai Emery's only loss against them was as Arsenal manager seven years ago. Nuno Espirito Santo, now in charge at West Ham, does have a win over Emery's Villa under his belt with Nottingham Forest.

Nuno has also beaten Emery as the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Valencia, Emery's former club.

The Portuguese gaffer has improved West Ham's chances of avoiding relegation since succeeding Graham Potter. Their performances and results have been promising since the start of the calendar year and a relatively favourable run-in could help them get the job done.

West Ham started this weekend inside the relegation zone only on goal difference, a significant step in the right direction over the course of the last couple of months.

With eight to go, they'll be backing themselves to give Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur a run for their money in the battle to avoid the drop.

Tickets

Get VIP Aston Villa tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Aston Villa hospitality elevates the iconic Villa Park atmosphere with premium padded seats and exclusive lounge and restaurant access. Packages typically include fine dining or gourmet options, a complimentary drinks package, and matchday entertainment with Villa legends, plus the official matchday programme, ensuring a luxurious and enhanced matchday experience. Read more Read less ▼

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United

Villa's decline is too obvious to ignore and we fancy West Ham to nick a winner in the second half.