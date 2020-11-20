Barcelona Black Friday deals: Save £10 on the 2020/21 home shirt, and all the best other offers

With iconic blue and red stripes, Barcelona are arguably the best-dressed club on Earth. Mes que un club, they say.

The Catalan giants have been with Nike since the late 1990s and in that time, Barca have released some of the most iconic shirts ever. But the shirts are merely the tip of the iceberg - they have beautiful collections of merch every year.

This season is no different. With great savings on Barca stuff this Black Friday, check out the items that you need to transfer from the Camp Nou to your wardrobe.

Nike Barcelona 20/21 home shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £100.00

Deal price: £90.00

Save £10.00

Last year's checkerboard home shirt was... questionable.

The blaugrana stripes are back and look better than ever, though. The intricate patterning on the new Barca shirt is exquisite and hopefully, this will bring nicer memories than the last shirt.

Buy it now

Nike Barcelona 20/21 away shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £70.00

Deal price: £50.00

Save £20.00

Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid have all done it - now it's Barcelona's turn for pink top.

This is undoubtedly one of the nicer pink efforts in recent seasons. The combination of the pale pink with the green is unique, too. Nike have knocked it out the park, again.

Buy it now

Nike Barcelona Vaporknit Strike drill top CL

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £90.00

Deal price: £72.00

Save £18.00

You've seen the photos of the players in training in drill tops - well, you can own one, too.

Perfect for the winter months - which admittedly, are still pretty fair in Catalonia - this top uses the away shirt's pink and green against the black, and it looks super modern.

Buy it now

Barcelona 20/21 Pre-match top

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £50.00

Deal price: £40.00

Save £10.00

What a pre-match top! Why don't Barca wear this one for games?

While Barcelona's kits this season are neat, this is by far our favourite thing to drop from their 20/21 collection. The palm pattern is beautiful and it's a great shade of green. One of the nicest pre-match shirts you'll find in Europe this season, for sure.

Buy it now

Nike Barcelona 20/21 GFA Fleece Hoodie

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £60.00

Deal price: £50.00

Save £10.00

It's not always summery at the Camp Nou but this fleece hoodie is the perfect antidote. It's fantastically warm and only subtly Barca-branded.

When it comes to hoodies, it's good to have a few in the wardrobe just when you need them. What we love about this one is that it's not garishly Barcelona but still looks really cool.

Buy it now

Nike Barcelona Polo Crew

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £25.00

Save £10.00

The red and blue of Barcelona is world-famous and here it is on either sleeve of a polo top. This is surely what Carlo Ancelotti would don with a blazer jacket if he managed them, right?

This polo top feels a lot like the reverse of the century-celebrating kit from 1999, too. A great design and one steeped in Barca culture.

Buy it now

Nike Barcelona logo tee

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £20.00

Deal price: £12.00

Save £8.00

Logo tees never go out of fashion. Especially not Nike's Swoosh of all logos.

Again, the "Barca" branding is so slight that you might miss it. This is a tee that will go with any other item of clothing that you wear - Messi's probably got dozens of these in his house.

Buy it now

