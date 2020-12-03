FIFA 21: EA launches FIFA 21 PS5 and Xbox Series X and S free upgrade early
You can play FIFA 21 on your new-gen console today, earlier than expected!
Surprise! EA Sports have launched the FIFA 21 free upgrade on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S a day early.
The latest edition of the game has been available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since last month, though the next-gen version of the game was set to go on sale on December 4.
FIFA 21 review Have EA created a game better than football in the real world?
The upgrade lets FIFA 21 players on PS4 and Xbox One upgrade to the new consoles completely free.
• Order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon
• Order FIFA 21 for PS4 for £54.99 – Argos
• Order FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for £44.99 – Argos
In order to download the next-gen version, log into your PS5 or Xbox Series X or S with the platform account associated with your last-gen copy of FIFA 21. Head to the game library and there should be an icon waiting for you.
From there, you can download the next-gen version by clicking on the buy option - as it will be free.
Ultimate Team and Volta progress will carry over to your next-gen console, handily, meaning that you won't have to re-play everything over again. Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs, however, are specific to the console you are playing on and won't transfer over, unfortunately.
The standalone next-gen edition will go on sale on December 4 as planned. You can buy it below.
FIFA 21 for XBox Series X pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it
FIFA 21 for PS5 pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it
