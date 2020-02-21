Quiz! Can you name the 25 clubs with highest Championship points tallies in the last 20 years?

Ten minutes on the clock, 25 clubs to guess. How many can you name?

The Championship is a cruel mistress.





The Championship is a cruel mistress.

In the list of the 25 greatest points tallies the league has ever seen - since it was reformed in the mid-2000s - there are two sides who finished third.

Two! Imagine that - you're statistically one of the 25 best teams your league have ever seen... but not automatically good enough for the Premier League.

In fact, getting such high points tallies in the Championship is perhaps a bigger feat than in the Premier League. After all, the second tier of English football is a far more even playing field - famously, anyone can beat anyone and anyone can get promoted from the 24 teams that start the season.

That's what makes the clubs on today's list so special. They're the clubs that managed to write themselves into history with stunning seasons in one of the most competitive leagues in European football.

How many of this century's greatest Championship teams can you remember in 10 minutes?

