Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout club of the 2010s?

Twelve minutes on the clock, 160 teams to get. Let's get to work!

Teams are beginning to book their places in the Champions League knockouts.

This is where the competition really heats up. No offence to the nobody sides who are dumped before Christmas - well, not that much offence - but the reason we live and breathe this tournament is for the two-legged ties.

This season, there are plenty of top sides who might not even get that far. Last decade though, we saw some absolutely corking ties. Yep - the 2010s was last decade. We're all getting old.

As the European football continues tonight, we're asking you... how many of those group winners and runners-up from 2010-19 do you recall?

