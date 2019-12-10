Quiz! Can you name every team in the Champions League 2019/20 group stage?

Clubs are listed by their groups, and are in order of their position at the time of writing. We’re also giving you the nation each team is from, and five minutes to get them all (meaning you’ll need to average an answer every 9.375 seconds).

Once you’re done, take a screenshot of your score and share it with @FourFourTwo for a retweet – as long as you don’t include any answers!

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every team in the First Divison the last time Liverpool won the league (1989/90)?

Can you feel it? That tension in the air? Pulling you in? The not-so-gentle strains of Zadok the Priest building, ready to release an extravaganza of elite European football?

That means that the Champions League knock-out stage is only two months away! It’s the only thing keeping FFT going through these long winter evenings; the light at the end of our tunnel.

First, though, we have to stub out the fag-end of the group stage in the ashtray of history. There are still 16 games to play this week, determining who will still be in the competition come spring.

So here they are: every club who have played in the group stage this season. Good luck.

