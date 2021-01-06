Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Manchester City v Manchester United’s League Cup semi-final, January 2010?

There are seven minutes on the clock for you to name every player who appeared in the first leg of the 2010 League Cup semi-final on January 19.

Once you’re done, let us know how you got on by tweeting us a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo.

THEN TRY Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?

Quiz not working on mobile? Try loading on desktop for best results.

The Manchester derby takes place on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi-final. But have City and United met at this stage of this competition before (no, we definitely heard someone ask, honest)?

Of course they have. Who can forget last season's thrilling 3-2 aggregate win for Pep Guardiola's side?

Before the Manchester derby became a new year Carabao staple, 10 whole years had gone by without them meeting at this stage.

That 2010 tie provides us with a useful marker for how far both teams came over the course of the 2010s.

In the first leg (of what was then the Carling Cup) at the Etihad, City came out on top 2-1, with two goals from a former United striker, while an ageing Welsh winger bagged a reply for the Reds. City’s legendary four-time title-winning captain played further up the field than we are used to seeing, while a couple of former England regulars came off the bench for United.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to FourFourTwo and get your first three issues for just £3?

NOW TRY...

QUIZ Can you name every opponent Jose Mourinho has faced in a cup final?

ARCHIVE QUIZ! Can you name the 29 Football League teams founded after 1900?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More football quizzes every day on FourFourTwo.com