Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from every Barcelona Champions League final win?

Ten minutes on the clock, 55 players to guess. How many can you name?

They're regarded as one of the most decorated clubs of all time, but believe it or not, it took Barcelona almost 30 years to win a European Cup.

They've not wasted time, since. Barca now have five of Old Big Ears in their decorated trophy room, with four of them coming in the last 15 years.

Since Lionel Messi is our cover star this issue, we thought we'd test you on the club that he's written his name into history at. Sure, we can all remember Leo sparking in the Champions League... but his teammates? What about the other triumphs?

