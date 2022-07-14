Italy v Iceland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Italy v Iceland live stream, Thursday 14 July, 5pm BST, BBC Two

Italy will be looking to bounce back from their 5-1 thrashing by France on matchday one when they lock horns with Iceland in the early kick-off on Thursday.

With serious doubts surrounding the togetherness and team spirit within the French camp, many tipped Italy to give them a tough game on matchday one. The Azzurre do not have as much talent within their ranks as les Bleues, but their organisation, discipline and camaraderie was a recipe for a potential upset.

As it was, Italy were demolished by a stunning showing from France, all five of whose goals came in the opening 45 minutes. Italy simply had no response to the brilliance of their opponents, who attacked relentlessly and did not give Milena Bertolini's side a moment's peace.

It is vital that Italy bounce back on Thursday. France should win Group D pretty comfortably, but second place is up for grabs. Italy were the pre-tournament favourites to advance to the quarter-finals, but the manner of their defeat on Sunday will have given Belgium and Iceland a lift.

Those two teams drew 1-1 in their opening encounter. It was Iceland who took the lead, Berglind Bjorg Thorvaldsdottir breaking the deadlock in the 50th minute, but they were unable to hold on for all three points. Justine Vanhaevermaet levelled the scores from the penalty spot midway through the second half, as both sides took a share of the spoils.

Iceland will probably cede possession in this game with Italy, but they could be tempted to try and make a fast, proactive start to prey on their opponents' vulnerabilities. Italy's confidence may be fragile after that evisceration by France, and it would be interesting to see how they would respond to going a goal down.

Italy will probably have too much quality for Iceland in Manchester, but all bets are off if they concede the first goal.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST on Thursday 14 July. The game is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

