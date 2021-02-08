5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now

Whether you’re a professional, semi-pro, Sunday league staple or just fancy the odd park kickabout, some of us don’t play at our best unless we look and feel like the part.

And if donning the same boots as your favourite A-list footballer helps you glide past defenders, score 30-yard screamers or make crunching tackles like them, then we’re here to help.

We’ve picked out five of the most commonly-worn football boots of the 2020/21 season so far, as well as listing how much they’ll cost you and where football fashionistas can find them.

After all, footballers aren’t just role models these days; they’re style icons, too.

Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Elite FG

Worn by: Eden Hazard, Bruno Fernandes, Leroy Sané, Christian Pulisic

(Image credit: PA)

Price: £140.00 - £155.00 | Colour: Black, Laser Orange, Blue Hero | Size: UK 4.5 - 8.5, UK 10, UK 11 - 12

+ Lighter yet stronger materials than previous designs

+ Wraps around feet for skin-tight feel

+ Excellent ball control whatever the weather

A perfect choice for nippy players who like nothing more than sending defenders into a dizzying tailspin.

Its 360-degree Flyknit construction wraps around your foot, giving it a breathable, skin-tight feel, while it’s so lightweight and soft that you’ll waste no time hitting your stride with these on your feet.

Indeed, this Mercurial Vapor model is built from lighter materials than previous versions, yet it’s still more durable. Plus, thanks to its All Conditions Control finish, you’ll be able to control the ball perfectly in even the worst weather.

BUY NOW Nike | Pro:Direct Soccer | Sports Direct

Adidas X Ghosted.1

Worn by: Mohamed Salah, James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

(Image credit: PA)

Price: £125.00 - £180.00 | Colour: Black, White/Gold, Green, Yellow | Size: UK 4, UK 5 - 13

+ Ease of movement

+ Built for use on firm ground

+ 3D moulded heel

No wonder speedsters like Salah and Bale have been seen wearing these Adidas boots this season - they’re tailor-made for players with pace to burn.

With a state-of-the-art Speedframe soleplate and a carbon fibre insert, you can take your acceleration to the next level, and its lightweight, streamlined design only facilitates that even more.

It also boasts a 3D moulded heel, an updated tongue in its lacing system for a more snug fit, and a low-cut collar for total freedom of movement. You’ll be virtually ‘ghosting’ past defenders in no time with these.

BUY NOW Adidas | Pro:Direct Soccer | Sports Direct

Adidas X 19.1 FG

Worn by: N’Golo Kanté, Angel Di Maria, Timo Werner, Matthijs de Ligt

(Image credit: Adidas)

Price: £75.00 - £129.00 | Colour: Blue, Black, Orange, White/Pink, Red | Size: UK 6 - 13

+ Greater acceleration

+ Low-cut Clawcollar locks foot into boot

+ Adaptable lacing system

Another ideal pair for boosting your acceleration, the Adidas X 19.1 is built for getting the best out of your speed and control.

Its extremely thin Speedmesh upper gives it a minimal feel but a more direct touch, while its four-way stretch tongue and adaptable lacing system enable it to slip on effortlessly.

The fit is made more secure thanks to its 3D moulded heel, while its low-cut Clawcollar looks your foot tidily into the boot. For pure acceleration and polished ball control, these are your best bet.

BUY NOW Adidas | Pro:Direct Soccer | Sports Direct

Nike Phantom GT Elite FG

Worn by: Romelu Lukaku, Nabil Fekir, John Stones, Joshua Kimmich

(Image credit: Nike)

Price: £120.00 - £250.00 | Colour: Black, Pink, Red, White, Gold | Size: UK 3.5 - 12

+ Lightweight, dynamic feel

+ Data-driven touch

+ Off-centre lacing for a cleaner strike

If you’re struggling to hit the ball in its sweet spot often enough, the Nike Phantom GT Elites will make those worries a thing of the past instantly.

Its gripped feel on the upper part of the boots and off-centre lacing not only add greater precision to your shots but should improve your ball control immeasurably no matter how treacherous the elements may be.

If that wasn’t enough, its Hyperquick system offers a lightweight yet stable model, and its updated stud configuration only makes them more dynamic and more adaptable to sudden changes of direction.

BUY NOW Nike | Pro:Direct Soccer | Sports Direct

Nike Phantom Venom

(Image credit: Nike)

Worn by: Robert Lewandowski, Raheem Sterling, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood

Price: £30.00 - £219.95 | Colour: Black, Orange, Red, Yellow, Gold, Blue, Grey, White | Size: UK C10 - C13, UK 3.5 - 12

+ Durable, synthetic material

+ Instep ridges to add spin to your strikes

+ Foam pods for maximum stability

Last but not least, these Nike Phantom Venom boots are understandably popular with some of the game’s top marksmen - because they’re geared towards finding those crucial match-winners.

Its ridges on the instep will help your shots spin and swerve as they bolt through the air, while Nike’s Flywire cables and HyperReactive plate give you the ability to let fire at any given moment.

In addition, its foam pods wrap around your heel for ultimate stability, and its stretchy fabric tongue is engineered for a consistent, comfortable fit. If you want to feel great and look great while boosting your goal tally, these should be your first port of call.

BUY NOW Nike | Pro:Direct Soccer | Sports Direct

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

PREMIER LEAGUE 3 winners and 3 losers of the winter window

SOCIAL MEDIA “I once saw Edwin Van Der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world