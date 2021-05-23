Netherlands Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Netherlands Euro 2020 group will get under way in Amsterdam and Bucharest on June 13.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to reschedule the competition for 2021.

The pan-continental tournament, which will be held in 11 different cities across the country, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group C

Netherlands

Austria

Ukraine

North Macedonia

The Netherlands are back in international competition for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Three-time World Cup finalists and one-time European champions, the Dutch suffered the ignominious fate of failing to qualify for Euro 2016.

That was an even more disappointing outcome than it would ordinarily have been given that UEFA had expanded the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Holland then failed to make it to the 2018 World Cup, with the referee Bjorn Kuipers their only representative in Russia.

Now under the tutelage of Frank de Boer, who succeeded Ronald Koeman last year, the Netherlands will be keen to make their mark at Euro 2020.

Six wins in eight games was enough for Holland to finish in the top two of their qualifying group, which was topped by Germany.

The Netherlands will begin their campaign against Ukraine in Amsterdam on June 13.

Their remaining two group games will also be held on home soil, with Austria visiting the Dutch capital on June 17.

De Boer’s side will conclude the group phase against tournament debutants North Macedonia on June 21.

Virgil van Dijk will miss Euro 2020 as he continues his comeback from an ACL injury he sustained last October, but the Dutch squad still contains plenty of talent.