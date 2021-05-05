There are 51 Real Madrid players from the Champions League era to name, and 10 minutes on the clock – let us know how many you get by sending a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo.

There is a long history of Madridista elation in this tournament – they’ve lifted the trophy on 13 occasions since the 1950s. Seven of those have come since the inaugural Champions League in 1992/93, and four have been in the last seven years.

Under Zinedine Zidane, they became near unstoppable in the 2010s – his first elimination in the competition came at the hands of Manchester City last year. Should Los Blancos overcome Chelsea on Wednesday night, he could be on course to become the first manager to lift the trophy on four occasions.

So how many of the 50 Real Madrid players with the most Champions League appearances can you name? We’re only looking for players from the Champions League era (sorry, Di Stefano) – and we’ll give you their position and number of appearances to help things along.

