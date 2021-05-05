Quiz! Can you name every player to appear in Barcelona vs Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League semi-final second leg?

Twenty-eight Barcelona and Chelsea players appeared in one of the most memorable semi-final second-leg clashes in Champions League history, and you've got 10 minutes to name them – let us know how many you get by sending a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo.

THEN TRY…

QUIZ Can you name all of Manchester City's semi-final opponents since 2009?

"Euuuughhhhhhhhhhhhhh!" came the cry from an emotionally spent Gary Neville, who, in the dying moments of this gladiatorial battle between these old foes, witnessed a moment that made him go all mushy.

Chelsea reached their second Champions League Final following this 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Catalan giants - and would go on to defeat Bayern Munich in the final. A first European success was Roman Abramovich's at last.

It was a game which had everything: four goals, an underdog victory, a red card and plenty of pushing and shoving. So let's identify those responsible.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?

Quiz! Can you name the teams Jose Mourinho has beaten the most?

More football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com