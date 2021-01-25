Quiz! Can you name the last 25 clubs to knock out the FA Cup holders?

You have six minutes to guess 25 clubs over the last 29 years. In that time, three clubs have retained the trophy and one elected not to defend it in 2000 - we've given you those answers to start you off.

It's quite the statement, to knock out the holders of a tournament. It shows, surely, that you can compete with the best.

You may think that FA Cup is rarely that simple. In a culture of giant-killings, banana skins and slip-ups a plenty, knocking out the so-called top seed is a nice scalp... but does it really mean that much?

Well, according to history, yes. Often the teams that beat the top dogs do well for themselves. Sometimes, the holder has been knocked out by next season's winners.

Since Arsenal were kicked out of the Cup this weekend, we thought we'd pose to you who else their conquerors have joined in history.

