Quiz! Can you name the last captains to win these trophies?
We'd like you to name the captain of the club or team to win these titles - not the player who lifted the trophy, necessarily
10 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
There is some debate in the modern game as to just how important a captain really is.
Back in the day, it was key to have an on-pitch organiser. The manager's general - someone to lead the side. But as has been proved in recent years, it's less important than ever to have just one leader with an armband. You need a few. And even then, their role isn't as important as it used to be.
Really, the defining role of the captain is that they're the one to lift the trophy. It might not seem like that important a job. But it's probably the most satisfying one in football.
Today, we're not necessarily after the players who lifted the trophies but the captains of every team to win them over the last five editions of that specific competition. You'll recognise a few of these, surely...
