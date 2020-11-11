Quiz! Can you name the last captains to win these trophies?

10 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the club to have won the Champions League every year since 1956?

There is some debate in the modern game as to just how important a captain really is.

Back in the day, it was key to have an on-pitch organiser. The manager's general - someone to lead the side. But as has been proved in recent years, it's less important than ever to have just one leader with an armband. You need a few. And even then, their role isn't as important as it used to be.

Really, the defining role of the captain is that they're the one to lift the trophy. It might not seem like that important a job. But it's probably the most satisfying one in football.

Today, we're not necessarily after the players who lifted the trophies but the captains of every team to win them over the last five editions of that specific competition. You'll recognise a few of these, surely...

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

LIST Every Premier League player out of contract next summer

RICHARD JOLLY This Manchester United team remains a mass of contradictions - that's why they'll stay in limbo for now

RANKED! The 10 best Arsenal sides ever