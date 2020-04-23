Quiz! Can you name the players with the biggest drops in value since July 2017?

12 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaping for an overhead kick; the majority of newly-promoted teams; Alexis Sanchez's market value. Proof of the old adage, that what goes up must come down.

The Chilean Duracell bunny is not the only footballer to have seen a steep drop in value over the past three years though (other rabbit battery mascots are available).

Three years is a long time in football, especially if a player is just reaching the cusp of their peak. Plenty of footballers who might have been sold for £50m or more in the summer of 2017 would be available now for considerably less.

We've listed out the top 50 drops over that time - it could be due to an injury, a loss of form, or just the slow tortoise of time creeping up on them. Can you name these guys?

