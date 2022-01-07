Swindon Town v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Swindon Town v Manchester City live stream, Friday 7 January, 8pm GMT

Swindon will be looking to cause a major upset when they host Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Pep Guardiola has taken City to new heights since he assumed control at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, winning three Premier League titles and four League Cups. He has only got his hands on the FA Cup once, though, and will be hoping to improve on that record this season.

City are already out of the League Cup and have a significant lead at the top of the Premier League table, so perhaps they will be tempted to take this competition even more seriously this term.

Guardiola's side go into this match in magnificent form, having now won 11 matches on the bounce in the top flight. City have the bit between their teeth and are arguably the best team in the world right now, which makes this a fantastic occasion for Swindon.

Ben Garner's team are also going strong this season. They sit fifth in League Two at the start of 2022 and are just two points short of the automatic promotion places. A 5-2 thrashing of Northampton on New Year's Day was one of their best performances of the campaign to date.

John Stones is nearing a return to action after a spell on the sidelines, but Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to miss out here. Liam Delap is injured, but other fringe members of the squad could feature for City.

Cole Palmer is a candidate to start after some promising outings so far this term, while the likes of Zack Steffen, James McAtee and Luke Mbete will also hope for an opportunity to impress Guardiola.

City could name a strong bench in case things do not go to plan, but even a weakened side will probably have too much quality for opponents from the fourth tier of the English game.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 7 January, and UK viewers can watch live on ITV. See below for international broadcast options.







