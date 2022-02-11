The iconic Arsenal x Originals track top is now reduced in price
By Mark White published
The Arsenal x Originals track top was worn before Christmas as an anthem jacket – and it's so beautiful that it could melt even a Spurs fan (nearly)
Arsenal are the best-dressed football club in the Premier League. If we're being totally honest… it's not even close.
The iconic white sleeves are one thing but as is modern football, we approach every new season waiting for what else the Gunners are going to drop (aside from new records for red cards – sorry guys…). The TFL collection certainly turned heads and the Teamgeist gear in the autumn was glorious – but here at FFT we're here for the retro stuff.
This year saw a re-release of another early 90s away shirt before a lush matching jacket also dropped. As the current stars proved out on the field, it's still very much in fashion.
The yellow, red and navy is quintessentially Arsenal from this period. After all, this is the colour scheme that the club won the league in, back in 1989, and we've seen plenty of throwback kits since.
This jacket was worn by the first team as an anthem jacket back when the retro shirt was released last year by both the men's and women's teams and frankly, it looked fantastic. Now, you can get it for £75, rather than £85.
Hurry while stocks last, of course.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
