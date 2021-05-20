Wales Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Wales’ Euro 2020 fixtures begin against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku, as Robert Page’s side look to recreate the heroics of five years ago.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Wales Euro 2020 fixtures

June 12: Switzerland, 2pm

June 16: Turkey, 5pm

June 20: Italy, 5pm

The summer of 2016 will live long in the memory of Welsh football fans, as their team went on a stunning run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in their first-ever tournament appearance.

Wales were beaten by eventual winners Portugal at that stage but the achievement exceeded all expectations and they will be hoping to spring a few more surprises this time around.

Wales finished second to Croatia in a tight qualifying group, narrowly edging ahead of Slovakia and Hungary to earn a guaranteed spot in the finals.

They start with a clash against Switzerland in Baku on June 12, before facing Turkey in the Azerbaijani capital on June 16.

Page’s side then travel to Rome to face Group A favourites Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on June 20.

If Wales finish top of Group A, they will face the Group C runner-up - one of the Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria or North Macedonia - in the round of 16 on June 26.

If they finish second, they will take on the Group B runner-up - Belgium, Russia, Denmark or Finland.

Wales could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.