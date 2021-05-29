Euro 2020 – who is Wales captain, Gareth Bale?

Gareth Bale will be the Wales captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

Bale was a key part of Wales’ run to the semi-finals of the last European Championship, when they were eventually beaten by eventual winners Portugal.

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Wales are back in a major tournament this summer.

They booked their spot at Euro 2020 by finishing second in their qualifying group, behind Croatia but ahead of Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Wales have been drawn in Group A for the tournament proper, with Rob Page’s side set to lock horns with Turkey, Italy and Switzerland.

A top-two finish would guarantee progression to the knockout phase, but there are also four places up for grabs for the best third-place finishers.

Page will be in charge of Wales after Ryan Giggs, the permanent manager, was charged with assault earlier this year.

The interim boss has retained Bale as his captain, with the 31-year-old potentially playing his last European Championship.

Bale endured a difficult season at club level following his return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid last summer.

The Welshman found game time hard to come by under Jose Mourinho, who was relieved of his duties in north London in April.

Bale was afforded more opportunities under Ryan Mason, but this was not the dream return to Spurs he imagined.

For now the forward is fully focused on his country, for whom he has scored 33 goals in 90 appearances for the senior side.

Bale made his debut for Wales in 2006, long before he became one of the world’s most high-profile players.

The Tottenham loanee might not seem like the most natural leader, but his team-mates will lean on his quality and experience as they attempt to match Wales’ achievements at Euro 2016.