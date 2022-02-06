Who are the ITV commentators for Liverpool vs Cardiff?

Liverpool vs Cardiff in the FA Cup is ITV's Sunday lunchtime kick-off, with Championship Cardiff hoping to cause an upset at Anfield.

ITV's main commentator for the game is Sam Matterface, with Ally McCoist joining him as co-commentator.

Sam Matterface succeeded Clive Tyldesley as the flagship ITV commentator for England games in 2020. He has presented on Sky Sports News, commentates for TalkSport and is the commentator for ITV show Dancing On Ice.

Cult favourite Ally McCoist made over 400 appearances for Rangers and over 60 for Scotland before becoming one of Britain’s best-loved co-commentators on ITV. He’s also a regular on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage and was a team captain on the BBC’s A Question of Sport from 1996 to 2007.

McCoist recently spoke to FourFourTwo, explaining the story behind his most beloved commentary quote.

