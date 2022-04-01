World Cup 2022 doesn't kick off until 21 November – but debates over the Group of Death have already begun.

The Group of Death is something more often associated with the Euros – a smaller tournament where it's more possible for the big sides to draw one another – but there have been plenty of deadly groups on the world stage.

In 2014, Netherlands, Chile, Spain and Australia all faced each other in 2014, while in 2010, it was Portugal, Brazil, North Korea and Ivory Coast in a tricky group. England were involved in one back in 2002, playing Nigeria, Argentina and Sweden.

World Cup 2022: Which is the Group of Death this time?

Despite appearances, statistically, it's England's group – according, at least, to FIFA ranking. The Three Lions and their opponents (and potential opponents) have the highest average FIFA ranking of any group.

Others may disagree, however. Group G – featuring Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland – looks extremely tough, with two strong European sides, arguably the best South American team and a strong African team. While Brazil are expected to qualify top of that pool, second place is wide open.

Overall, however, there's perhaps no obvious candidate for the Group of Death, with good sides equally spread.

Belgium and Croatia are two very strong European nations in Group F, who will do battle with a Canadian team that have breezed through qualification and Morocco, who have plenty of top stars including Achraf Hakimi of PSG. Likewise, Group H includes four big names, in Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea – though arguably all four are at a low ebb.

Maybe the World Cup winner is one of the smaller teams in a group with big names. The Group of Death may yet present itself…

