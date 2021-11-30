Aaron Cresswell in contention for West Ham as they take on Brighton

West Ham hope to have defender Aaron Cresswell available for the Premier League match against Brighton on Wednesday night.

Full-back Cresswell picked up a back problem during Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City, which saw him substituted during the second half, but has been able to resume training.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna is starting his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury, which is set for surgery.

Aaron Connolly could make his return to the Brighton squad at the London Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland forward, absent for the Seagulls’ last four matches, has been recovering from a heel issue.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) are expected to be training with the team again over the next couple of weeks.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Masuaku, Johnson, Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Antonio, Benrahma, Areola, Coufal, Diop, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Yarmolenko, Bowen.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, March, Richards, Connolly, Maupay, Trossard, Locadia, Sarmiento.