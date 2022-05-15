AC Milan just one point from first Serie A title since 2010-11

AC Milan are just a point away from winning the Scudetto for the first time since 2010-11 after beating Atalanta 2-0 at San Siro on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli's side overcame their regional rivals thanks to second-half goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez and are now within a whisker of the title.

After a goalless first period, Leao opened the scoring with a clinical finish in the 56th minute to calm the nerves of the home fans.

And Hernandez made it 2-0 with a stunning solo goal with 15 minutes left, when he ran from the halfway line past several challenges and beat Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso with a low drive from the edge of the box.

There were wild celebrations after the game as fans and players celebrated together, with Milan five points clear of Inter at the top of Serie A.

The Rossoneri now need just a point away to Sassuolo next Sunday to be confirmed as champions for the 19th time in their history, but could even win it later on Sunday if Inter fail to beat Cagliari.

Inter have a better goal difference to AC Milan, but the latter would win the title thanks to their superior head-to-head record in this season's meetings between the two in the event of a tie.