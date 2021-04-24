Arsenal news: Spotify CEO expresses takeover interest

Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek has said that he would be interested in taking over Arsenal if the club is put up for sale.

Arsenal fans protested en masse outside the Emirates before Friday’s defeat to Everton, calling for owner Stan Kroenke to sell up following his role in the collapsed European Super League.

Tweeting on Friday evening, Ek said: “As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE [Kroenke Sports & Entertainment] would like to sell Arsenal I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring.”

Ek founded Spotify with Martin Lorentzon in 2006. It’s become one of the most used music streaming services in the world and the 38-year-old Swede, according to Forbes, has amassed a personal fortune of $5.68 billion (£3.38 billion).

As yet, there is no indication that Kroenke, 73, is looking to relinquish control of Arsenal, but he is only likely to come under increasingly intense pressure as supporters continue to vent their anger over the Super League proposals.

The American, who also has stakes in numerous US sports teams, became majority shareholder at Arsenal ten years ago. He bought out Alisher Usmanov’s stake in the club in August 2018, increasing his ownership to 90%.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League, from rumour to collapse: A full timeline of farce

FEATURE Jose Mourinho: What next for the Special One?

QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?