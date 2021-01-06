Arsenal transfer news: Gunners target Joan Jordan speaks out on rumours

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan has opened up on his future amid reports linking him with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have supposedly been keeping tabs on the Spaniard ahead of a potential January transfer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won three games on the bounce to pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

But the Spaniard may nevertheless look to strengthen his squad this month ahead of a push for the European qualification spots.

Jordan is among the names who have been spoken of as potential mid-season signings for the north Londoners.

But the former Eibar and Espanyol man says he is fully focused on his current employers for now.

“In the end, these are just things that come out, like the many things that were said, the rumours, when I was at Eibar,” Jordan told Estadio Deportivo .

“I have always been very clear about the present, the future does not feed me, it takes away from me and does not give me the energy I need.

“My mind is genuinely here in Sevilla. I am at a super ambitious club, and I have nothing more to say because I really am super comfortable here, like I was when I arrived here.”

Jordan’s contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan contains a £55m release clause, although there has been talk that Sevilla would listen to offers below that amount.

Arsenal have lacked creativity in central areas so far this term, although the recent emergence of Emile Smith Rowe as a regular starter could dissuade them from submitting an offer for Jordan this month.

The 26-year-old has made 14 appearances in La Liga this season, as well as five outings in the Champions League.

Sevilla, who currently sit sixth in the Spanish top tier, will hope to keep Jordan around until at least the end of the campaign.

