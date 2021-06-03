Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Tottenham and Manchester United keen on Zeki Celik

Arsenal face competition from Tottenham and Manchester United for the signing of Zeki Celik, according to reports.

The right-back has emerged as a target for all three Premier League clubs after a fine season with Lille.

Celik helped the French side win the Ligue 1 title, scoring three goals and providing two assists along the way.

The Turkey international, who has been named in his country’s squad for Euro 2020, has two years remaining on his contract at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

However, Lille look set to cash in on some of their title-winners this summer, and Arsenal hope to be among the beneficiaries.

Hector Bellerin continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta’s side seeking a replacement should he depart.

Celik has been identified as an option but Arsenal are not the only English club keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United and Tottenham could also join the race for his signature.

Serge Aurier looks set to depart Spurs this summer, leaving the north London side in need of another right-back.

United are also looking to bring in someone to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils are said to have renewed their interest in Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier , but Celik would no doubt be a cheaper option.

Indeed, Lille are looking for just £13m for the Turkish defender, who joined the French side in 2018.

Inter Milan are also tracking Celik, with Achraf Hakimi expected to depart San Siro ahead of next season.

Arsenal have also been linked with Hakimi, but PSG have emerged as the frontrunners to buy the Morocco international.

Max Aarons is another option for the Gunners, although Norwich will not want to lose him on the cheap, particularly as his contract runs until 2024.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?