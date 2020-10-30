Barcelona presidential candidate wants to hire Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola could return to manage Barcelona for a second time next season if one of the club’s presidential candidates has his way.

Barcelona are currently seeking a new president following the resignation of Josep Bartomeu this week.

Victor Font is the early frontrunner to replace Bartomeu and he has made it clear that he wants to bring Guardiola back to the Camp Nou.

The Manchester City manager is currently in his fifth season at the Etihad Stadium, which is already the longest spell he has had in charge of a club.

Guardiola is out of contact next summer but City have not given up hope of persuading him to sign an extension.

However, Font is determined to bring Guardiola back to Barcelona as he seeks to win the upcoming presidential election.

Guardiola was hugely successful in his first stint as Blaugrana boss, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues between 2008 and 2012.

And Font believes the City manager can bring the glory days back to Barcelona once more.

“It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project and we are very lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation,” he told Sky Sports.

“And most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club - like Pep Guardiola, Xavi [Hernandez], [Andres] Iniesta, [Carles] Puyol.

“They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today – we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project.

“The only thing [Lionel] Messi needs is to know he is part of a competitive project that aspires to win the next Champions League.

"We have no doubt that if we basically have the honour to take the helm of FC Barcelona we will be able to achieve that (Messi staying).”

