Barcelona transfer news: Rivaldo tells former club how they can keep hold of Lionel Messi

Rivaldo has called on Barcelona to offer Lionel Messi a new contract that contains a clause which gives him a job at the club after he has retired.

The Argentine’s current deal runs out in the summer and Barcelona have not yet been able to convince Messi to commit to fresh terms.

Manchester City and PSG are among the clubs interested in prising him away from the Camp Nou.

Barcelona remain desperate to keep hold of their greatest ever player, who turns 34 in June.

And Rivaldo believes the offer a future job at the club could convince Messi to stay put.

“A leak revealed details about Messi's contract with Barcelona this week,” the Brazilian told Betfair .

“That's not good and is potentially damaging for the club and player, but I think we shouldn't get bogged down in discussing it.

“We need to remember what the player has done for the club. His contribution has been superb for decades, on and off the pitch, so it isn't fair to criticise him about any deal that he might have made for his own protection.

“Someone decided to leak this information, and they clearly had a bad agenda, seeking to divide the club a bit more in a time when things are already turbulent.

“Messi tried to leave the club last summer and it looks increasingly likely that he'll get his way at the end of the season.

“Barca's manager Ronald Koeman has doubts about him staying at the club and even Joan Laporta, favourite to be the next president, only has hope of keeping him instead of a commitment from the player.

“The club should make an effort to keep him if there are the financial resources to give him a long-term contract.

“It could include a clause about a job at the club when he ends his professional career. This might make him consider signing a new contract. This is just a suggestion and I don't know exactly what Messi's aspirations are when he stops playing football.

“But Messi will continue to be a huge figure in world football and staying at Barcelona - no matter what his role - would be beneficial to the club.”

