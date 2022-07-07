Bayern Munich rule out Cristiano Ronaldo move: "He doesn't fit our philosophy"

Cristiano Ronaldo looks highly unlikely to join Bayern Munich this summer after the German champions’ CEO Oliver Kahn ruled out a move.

The Portuguese star has asked to leave Manchester United (opens in new tab) if an offer arrives from a Champions League club.

He wants to be competing in European football’s top club competition next season, but United only qualified for the Europa League last term.

(Image credit: Getty)

Ronaldo’s shock request led to widespread speculation about where he could head next, with Bayern (opens in new tab)among the clubs linked with a move.

However, former Germany goalkeeper Kahn explained why the Bavarians won’t be pursuing a deal.

“As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest ever, a transfer would not fit into our philosophy,” Kahn told Kicker (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

The newspaper writes that Kahn was likely alluding to Ronaldo’s advanced age of 37, his salary demands, his huge global profile, and the recent tactical struggles of Juventus and United with the Portuguese up front.

Manchester United have reportedly softened their stance and won’t stand in Ronaldo’s way if he wants to leave (opens in new tab), having previously stood firm in their determination not to sell him.

Chelsea have been linked with a move, after new owner Todd Boehly reportedly held talks about the possibility, and Ronaldo would consider a switch to Stamford Bridge. (opens in new tab)

More Manchester United stories

Frenkie de Jong has been United's top target this summer and the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal - although they remain willing to walk away if the price isn't right and Harry Maguire even came up in talks at one point.

A bid has been submitted for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, while United are closing in on Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid has emerged as a surprise target, but Erik ten Hag will have a budget of just £100 million to work with this summer.