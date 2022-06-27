Manchester United report: Frenkie de Jong saga takes twist as Barcelona ask for shock swap

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a sensational offer from Barcelona that would have seen Harry Maguire move to the Camp Nou in part-exchange for Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has emerged as United (opens in new tab)'s top transfer target this summer, as Erik ten Hag seeks to revamp his squad ahead of next season.

The former Ajax (opens in new tab) boss worked with De Jong in Amsterdam and wants to be reunited with him at Old Trafford.

De Jong's preference is to stay at Barcelona (opens in new tab) but the La Liga giants are ready to cash in on the midfielder if their asking price is met.

United and Barcelona are yet to reach an agreement on a fee, though, and the Catalans recently submitted an audacious counter-offer to the Red Devils.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Barcelona proposed including Maguire in the deal after United initially refused to pay the £69m fee that the Catalans are holding out for.

The England international endured a difficult season last time out, but Ten Hag is keen to work with him next season.

United are not ready to give up on their club captain, for whom they paid £80m to sign in 2019, just yet.

They therefore rejected Barcelona's offer and are expected to submit a cash-only bid instead.

(Image credit: Getty)

Talks between the two clubs progressed over the weekend and United are increasingly confident that a deal can be done.

Central midfield was the area most in need of strengthening this summer, particularly with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic set to depart Old Trafford when their contracts expire on Thursday.

United return for pre-season training this week and Ten Hag will hope that the De Jong transfer goes through sooner rather than later so that he can join the tour of Thailand and Australia.

The Red Devils will begin the new Premier League season with a home game against Brighton (opens in new tab) on August 7.