Manchester United report: Real Madrid star becomes surprise Erik ten Hag target
By Mark White published
Manchester United want a Real Madrid Champions League final scorer, as Erik ten Hag turns attention to fresh targets
Manchester United are looking at a Real Madrid star who could bolster their attack, in a surprise move from Erik ten Hag.
The Dutchman has begun work at United's Carrington base, working with his squad and getting to grips with what he wants to work with. So far, the Red Devils have been linked with several incomings but haven't made a signing.
The club could be extremely busy in the coming weeks though – and one new target has emerged.
Spanish publication Sport (opens in new tab) says that Ten Hag is chasing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, who this season took Gareth Bale's No.11 shirt and featured on the right-wing for Los Blancos.
Asensio was heralded as a wonderkid for the European champions when he was younger. The Spaniard even scored in the Champions League in 2017 against Juventus in Cardiff, as Real won 4-1.
Both Chelsea and Italian champions AC Milan are said to be interested in the player, too.
Real Madrid have used Fede Valverde on the right most often recently, with the Uruguayan starting the most recent Champions League triumph against Liverpool in Paris.
Asensio is valued at around £36 million on Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.
There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.