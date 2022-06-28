Manchester United report: Real Madrid star becomes surprise Erik ten Hag target

Manchester United want a Real Madrid Champions League final scorer, as Erik ten Hag turns attention to fresh targets

Manchester United coach Mitchell van der Gaag and manager Erik ten Hag in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on June 27, 2022 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking at a Real Madrid star who could bolster their attack, in a surprise move from Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has begun work at United's Carrington base, working with his squad and getting to grips with what he wants to work with. So far, the Red Devils have been linked with several incomings but haven't made a signing.

The club could be extremely busy in the coming weeks though – and one new target has emerged.

Marcos Asensio (Real Madrid) of Spain during the warm-up before the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Spain and Czech Republic at La Rosaleda Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Malaga, Spain.

(Image credit: ose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spanish publication Sport (opens in new tab) says that Ten Hag is chasing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, who this season took Gareth Bale's No.11 shirt and featured on the right-wing for Los Blancos. 

Asensio was heralded as a wonderkid for the European champions when he was younger. The Spaniard even scored in the Champions League in 2017 against Juventus in Cardiff, as Real won 4-1.

Both Chelsea and Italian champions AC Milan are said to be interested in the player, too.

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United talks to players during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on June 27, 2022 in Manchester, England.

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have used Fede Valverde on the right most often recently, with the Uruguayan starting the most recent Champions League triumph against Liverpool in Paris. 

Asensio is valued at around £36 million on Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radarJurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.

Mark White
Mark White

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT