Chelsea "embarrassed themselves" with Roman Abramovich statement - Jamie Carragher
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The former England defender wasn't impressed with recent club statements from Stamford Bridge
Jamie Carragher has hit out at Chelsea for failing to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement in which owner Roman Abramovich announced he was handing over control of the club.
The Stamford Bridge club published the note on Saturday, in which Abramovich hands over the “stewardship and care of Chelsea FC” to trustees of the club’s charitable foundation in the wake of Russia’s illegal invasion.
But no mention was made of the Ukraine conflict until the following day, when a short statement read: “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”
Former England and Liverpool defender Carragher was unimpressed.
"I don't think they've handled it really well. I think that the couple of statements they've put out - I think it's been really poor,” Carragher said.
"I think they've let themselves down badly. I think the club came out today and put out a statement as well, but I think that was trying to rectify what Roman Abramovich put out the night before.
"And I don't think they did that well either, really. So it's not worked out well for them at all. I think they've embarrassed themselves. They should be a lot stronger in what they said."
Abramovich, one of Russia’s richest people, is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but stepping aside doesn’t signify a sale of the Premier League club.
“That's not him relinquishing the club,” he said.
"Stewardship is not ownership, it's completely different. He's still in charge, he's still running it - which is fine.
"But his actual statement - to not mention actually what was really going on in Ukraine - I thought was really poor."
