Chelsea report: Blues set to pip rivals to sought-after Brazilian winger

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of sealing a £55m swoop for Leeds winger Raphinha, snatching him from under the noses of London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Barcelona had also been strongly linked with a move for the Brazil international, whose preferred destination was thought to be the Camp Nou.

But with the Catalan giants still hamstrung by their financial woes, Raphinha looks set to stay in the Premier League.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea are now at the front of the queue to land the 25-year-old.

However, Arsenal may yet re-enter the race if they increase their initial rejected bid to match the Blues' offer.

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in the summer of 2019/20 and starred as the Whites finished ninth upon their return to the top flight, before helping them to safety last season.

Should he head to Stamford Bridge, he could become Chelsea's first signing of the summer – and their first since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club.

He could also become one of two big-name attacking signings for Thomas Tuchel, with the Blues said to be in talks with Manchester City over a sensational deal for Raheem Sterling.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan (opens in new tab) ahead of his proposed loan return to Inter.

