Chelsea report: Blues weighing up surprise approach for experienced England defender

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United (opens in new tab), potentially as part of a deal which would see Christian Pulisic head to Old Trafford.

Despite having held onto the captain's armband under new boss Erik ten Hag, Maguire continues to face intense scrutiny at United – who, after last weekend's 4-0 loss to Brentford (opens in new tab), are on the brink of making their worst start to a season since 1986.

And an exit may be on the cards for the world's most expensive defender, who joined the Red Devils from Leicester (opens in new tab) for £80m in the summer of 2019.

According to MailOnline (opens in new tab), Chelsea have reached out regarding the 29-year-old England international's availability.

(Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Could Maguire join the Blues in a straight swap for Pulisic, who United are said to be keen on? Well, he's not likely to command anything close to the aforementioned world-record fee, so far has his stock fallen over the last couple of years.

We must say, though, we have our doubts about this one. Maguire ought to be more comfortable in Thomas Tuchel's back three than Ten Hag's back four, but would he be guaranteed a regular starting berth?

The Blues have already bolstered their centre-back options by bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli (opens in new tab), while Thiago Silva remains a force even at the age of 37.

Wesley Fofana still appears to be Chelsea's top target for the position anyway – and the Frenchman requested to be left out of Leicester's squad for their home match against Southampton (opens in new tab) on Saturday.

That might suggest a deal is close to completion – and these Maguire links could vanish as suddenly as they've surfaced.