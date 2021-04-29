Chelsea transfer news: Blues plan £90m bid for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are planning a £90 million move to bring Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer, say reports.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new striker at the end of the season and face fierce competition for their top target, Borussia Dortmund youngster Erling Haaland.

According to the Sun, the London club are pessimistic about their chances of signing the Norwegian will turn instead to a familiar face.

Lukaku fits the profile of striker they are looking for, possessing the mental strength required to spearhead their attack next season.

The 27-year-old is on the brink of firing Inter to their first Serie A title since 2010, and has scored 27 goals in 40 games in all competitions this season.

Tammy Abraham has failed to persuade manager Thomas Tuchel of his ability, while Timo Werner continues to struggle in England following his £48m arrival from RB Leipzig last summer.

Lukaku was on Chelsea’s books for three years between 2011 and 2014, spending two seasons out on loan at West Brom and Everton before sealing a permanent move to the Toffees.

The Belgian later spent two seasons at Manchester United from 2017 to 2019 before sealing a £73m move to Inter, where he has been a huge success.

Lukaku has scored 61 goals in 91 games for the Italian giants altogether, leading them to the Europa League final in his first season before this term’s title charge.

But Chelsea could have to fork out more than £90m to secure his signature this summer.

