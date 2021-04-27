Chelsea transfer news: Blues set to miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea and Manchester United are both set to miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

The Italy international is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea and United had their hopes raised when Donnarumma rejected two of Milan’s contract offers.

Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, was said to be holding out for a deal worth around £10.2m per year.

There was also said to be a disagreement over the length of the contract, with Milan preferring a long-term deal and Donnarumma favouring a shorter arrangement.

However, talkSPORT reports that the 6ft 5in shot-stopper is likely to commit his future to the Rossoneri.

The broadcaster states that Donnarumma is edging closer to extending his stay at the San Siro.

Milan are making progress under Stefano Pioli and the 22-year-old, who made his competitive debut for the club aged 16, is willing to stay put.

“This is a guy who’s only 22 and when he burst onto the scene we thought: ‘this is [Gianluigi] Buffon again isn’t it?'” European transfer expert Chris Parrott told talkSPORT.

“He’s going to be Milan’s goalkeeper and a lot of people say that Mino Raiola’s clients do not always end up at the right club at the right time.

“For me, for all of the years he has been at Milan this is the one year where you would not want to leave.

“They are threatening to create something and will be back in the Champions League next season. This isn’t the time to join Juventus.

“They need a major rebuild and it just seems again that Raiola isn’t getting his players to the right clubs but the clubs where they get the most money.

“[Zlatan] Ibrahimovic is one of his most high profile players and he’s never won the Champions League.”

