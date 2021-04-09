Chelsea transfer news: Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero could both be heading to Stamford Bridge

Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero could both end up at Stamford Bridge this summer as Chelsea prepare to challenge for the title next season.

According to 90min, Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland remains their top priority, but discussions have also taken place with Aguero, who will soon be out of contract at Manchester City.

Both players are subject to plenty of interest from clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, with a huge battle expected for their signatures.

Haaland was intended to spend another year in the Bundesliga but a combination of his outstanding form and Dortmund’s struggles have prompted a change of plan.

The Norwegian is being courted by Man City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid, with representatives from each club having already met with his agent.

After a decade at the Etihad, it was recently announced that Aguero will be leaving when his contract expires.

Although he was considering the possibility of moving to America or Argentina, the level of interest in Europe has given him pause for thought.

Chelsea are desperate to sign at least one striker as they aim to compete for honours under Thomas Tuchel after a transitional period.

The Blues’ season has been hampered by a lack of goals from their strikers, with Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Jorginho tied on six as their leading scorers in the Premier League.

Abraham has a respectable 12 in all competitions but is questioning his future at the club having slipped down the pecking order.

He was a regular starter last season, but the expensive signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have put his place under threat.

Olivier Giroud continues to be a reliable alternative, with different attributes to offer, and could still extend his contract with Chelsea.